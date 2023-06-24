Troy Merritt is in the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Merritt at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has scored better than par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 44 -3 280 0 10 1 1 $818,169

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Merritt's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

Merritt made the cut in four of his past nine entries in this event.

Merritt missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Merritt has played in the past year (7,270 yards) is 418 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Merritt was better than only 29% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Merritt recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Merritt carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

Merritt carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last outing, Merritt's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Merritt ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Merritt recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

