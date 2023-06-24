Tyler Duncan is set to take part in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Duncan at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has shot below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Duncan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Duncan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -7 278 0 12 2 2 $1.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Duncan has had an average finish of 42nd in his past five appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent five attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Duncan last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 46th.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Duncan has played in the past year has been 418 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Duncan shot better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Duncan recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Duncan did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Duncan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent outing, Duncan carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Duncan finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

