The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Tyson Alexander. The par-70 course spans 6,852 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 22-25.

Tyson Alexander Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Alexander has finished better than par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Alexander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Alexander has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 47 -4 279 0 9 1 1 $1.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Alexander has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,290 yards, 438 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander finished in the 12th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Alexander was better than only 1% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Alexander did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Alexander recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Alexander's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last tournament, Alexander's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Alexander ended the RBC Canadian Open without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Alexander carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

