Webb Simpson will play at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Webb Simpson Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Simpson has finished better than par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Simpson has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 45 -2 282 0 8 0 1 $720,702

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Simpson's previous six entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 18th.

Simpson has made the cut five times in his previous six entries in this event.

Simpson finished 13th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Simpson has played in the past year (7,241 yards) is 389 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

His 4.42-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Simpson was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Simpson did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Simpson carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Simpson carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Simpson's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Simpson ended the PGA Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged one bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Simpson finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

