Held from June 22-25, Will Gordon will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Will Gordon Insights

Gordon has finished under par nine times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Gordon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -6 279 0 16 1 1 $1.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Gordon has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

Gordon made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Gordon has played in the past year (7,280 yards) is 428 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Gordon was better than 82% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Gordon carded a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gordon had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Gordon's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

In that last outing, Gordon's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Gordon finished the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gordon underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

Par: 70 / 6,852 yards
Gordon Odds to Win: +20000

