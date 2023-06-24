Yankees vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-28) and New York Yankees (41-35) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have won in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (333 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Brayan Bello
|June 20
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Adam Wainwright
