Anthony Rizzo and Jonah Heim will take the field when the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Yankees have +105 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

New York is 9-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 76 chances.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 18-16 19-7 22-28 35-30 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.