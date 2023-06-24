Jon Gray will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (47-28) on Saturday, June 24 against the New York Yankees (41-35), who will counter with Luis Severino. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 29 (65.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 22-8 (73.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+185) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 6th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

