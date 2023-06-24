The Texas Rangers (47-28) visit the New York Yankees (41-35) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (0-2) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (0-2) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.

Severino is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.

Severino has put together three starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Gray has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).

