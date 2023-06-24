The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will see Zach Johnson in the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Johnson at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Zach Johnson Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Johnson has shot below par once, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Johnson's average finish has been 56th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Johnson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -2 282 0 12 0 0 $642,055

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Johnson's past 10 appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 33rd.

Johnson has made the cut seven times in his previous 10 entries in this event.

Johnson did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 416 yards shorter than the average course Johnson has played in the past year (7,268).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was poor, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Johnson was better than 95% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Johnson did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Johnson had fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.3).

Johnson recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that most recent outing, Johnson's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Johnson finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Johnson finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

