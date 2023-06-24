Ze-Cheng Dou will be at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Dou at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Dou has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Dou has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 49 -3 282 0 11 1 1 $653,585

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 408 yards shorter than the average course Dou has played in the past year (7,260).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Dou shot better than just 3% of the field (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Dou recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Dou did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Dou's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent tournament, Dou's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Dou finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Dou carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Dou Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

