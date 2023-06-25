In the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, Rebeka Masarova (ranked No. 67) faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 70).

Against the underdog Masarova (+175), Sasnovich is favored (-225) to make it to the Round of 32.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round: Round of 64

Date: Sunday, June 25

Venue: TC Bad Homburg

Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 69.2% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Rebeka Masarova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

Sasnovich is coming off a defeat to No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Bett1open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open, Masarova lost 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 versus Nadia Podoroska.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sasnovich has played 22.6 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

On grass, Sasnovich has played six matches over the past year, totaling 19.0 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

In her 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Masarova is averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 53.0% of those games.

Masarova is averaging 21.5 games per match and 8.6 games per set in two matches on grass in the past year.

Sasnovich and Masarova have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 64. Sasnovich won that match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Sasnovich and Masarova have faced off in three sets against on another, with Sasnovich capturing two of them.

Including all matches between Sasnovich and Masarova, each player has won 14 games.

In one match between Sasnovich and Masarova, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

