Alycia Parks (No. 51 ranking) will meet Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 96) in the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, June 25.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Parks (+130), Fernandez is favored with -165 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alycia Parks vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alycia Parks vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 62.3% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Leylah Annie Fernandez +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alycia Parks vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Parks most recently competed on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham, and the match finished in a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina .

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the French Open, Fernandez went down 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Clara Tauson.

In her 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Parks has played an average of 22.1 games.

On grass, Parks has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 39.0% of games.

Fernandez has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.1% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Parks and Fernandez have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.