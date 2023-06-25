The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 73 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (25.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 30 .327 AVG .205 .404 OBP .290 .533 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 31/16 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings