In the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (ranked No. 35) faces Sonay Kartal (No. 303).

In this Round of 64 matchup against Kartal (+175), Andreescu is favored to win with -225 odds.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 69.2% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Sonay Kartal -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on June 21, 2023 (her last match), Andreescu was dropped by Marketa Vondrousova 6-7, 5-7.

In the Viking Open Nottingham (her previous tournament), Kartal was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.

Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Andreescu has played 22.3 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

Andreescu has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Kartal has played seven total matches (across all court types), winning 48.9% of the games. She averages 25.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In four matches on grass in the past 12 months, Kartal has averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Andreescu and Kartal have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

