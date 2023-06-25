Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
In the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (ranked No. 35) faces Sonay Kartal (No. 303).
In this Round of 64 matchup against Kartal (+175), Andreescu is favored to win with -225 odds.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Match Information
- Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, June 25
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Sonay Kartal
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Sonay Kartal Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on June 21, 2023 (her last match), Andreescu was dropped by Marketa Vondrousova 6-7, 5-7.
- In the Viking Open Nottingham (her previous tournament), Kartal was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.
- Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Andreescu has played 22.3 games per match and won 51.0% of them.
- Andreescu has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.2 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Kartal has played seven total matches (across all court types), winning 48.9% of the games. She averages 25.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- In four matches on grass in the past 12 months, Kartal has averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Andreescu and Kartal have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
