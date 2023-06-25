On Sunday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is hitting .320 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.
  • McKinney enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 15 games this season (93.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (26.7%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games so far this season.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
.344 AVG .278
.364 OBP .316
.844 SLG .333
7 XBH 1
4 HR 0
6 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
