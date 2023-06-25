Corentin Moutet (No. 79 ranking) will take on Christopher O'Connell (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Sunday, June 25.

O'Connell has -200 odds to earn a win versus Moutet (+155).

Corentin Moutet vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Corentin Moutet vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 66.7% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Christopher O'Connell +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Corentin Moutet vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Terra Wortmann Open, Moutet was defeated by No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

In his last match on June 16, 2023, O'Connell was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup.

Moutet has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.5 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Moutet has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.1% of games.

In the past year, O'Connell has competed in 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, O'Connell has averaged 19.3 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.9% of those games.

Moutet and O'Connell have not competed against each other since 2015.

