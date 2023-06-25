DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rangers Player Props
|Yankees vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rangers
|Yankees vs Rangers Odds
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .228 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.266
|AVG
|.185
|.326
|OBP
|.239
|.452
|SLG
|.306
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.