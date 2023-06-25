The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .228 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games.

He has scored in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .266 AVG .185 .326 OBP .239 .452 SLG .306 12 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 34/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings