Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .187 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 29), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .150 AVG .234 .203 OBP .294 .317 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 16/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings