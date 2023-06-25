Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New York Giants are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.
- New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.
- When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants went 3-2.
- The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.
- Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
- Also, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
