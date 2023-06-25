In the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Sunday, Guido Pella (ranked No. 333) takes on Marcos Giron (No. 57).

In this Round of 32 match versus Pella (+400), Giron is the favorite with -650 odds.

Guido Pella vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Guido Pella vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has an 86.7% chance to win.

Guido Pella Marcos Giron +400 Odds to Win Match -650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

Guido Pella vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Pella most recently played on June 1, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 172-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild .

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Terra Wortmann Open, Giron went down 4-6, 3-6 versus Daniil Medvedev.

Through 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Pella has played 26.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.1% of them.

In his 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Giron is averaging 24.2 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

Giron is averaging 25.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Pella and Giron have played once dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64. Giron claimed victory in that bout 7-6, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Giron has taken three versus Pella (75.0%), while Pella has claimed one.

Giron has bettered Pella in 25 of 43 total games between them, good for a 58.1% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Pella and Giron have averaged 43 games and four sets per match.

