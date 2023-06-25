Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has two triples, six home runs and three walks while batting .245.

In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (20.0%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has an RBI in 10 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 10 .200 AVG .333 .240 OBP .333 .357 SLG .639 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 11 10/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings