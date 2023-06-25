Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has two triples, six home runs and three walks while batting .245.
- In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (20.0%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has an RBI in 10 of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.333
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.357
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
