On Sunday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 52 in the world) faces Ilya Ivashka (No. 96) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.

With -350 odds, Ivashka is favored over Carballes Baena (+260) for this match.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Ilya Ivashka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ilya Ivashka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ilya Ivashka Roberto Carballes Baena -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 60.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.3

Ilya Ivashka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Ivashka is coming off a loss to No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Libema Open.

Carballes Baena is coming off a 2-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 32 at the Terra Wortmann Open.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ivashka has played an average of 26.2 games (24 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Ivashka has played one match over the past year, totaling 19 games per match (19 in best-of-three matches) while winning 36.8% of games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.3% of the games.

Carballes Baena is averaging 22 games per match (20 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past year.

Ivashka and Carballes Baena have not played each other since 2015.

