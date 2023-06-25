In the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, Varvara Gracheva (ranked No. 43) faces Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 131).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Gracheva is favored (-175) versus Cristian (+135) .

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Varvara Gracheva +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 45.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.9

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

Cristian most recently competed on May 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 156-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse .

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open, Gracheva went down 3-6, 2-6 versus Donna Vekic.

In her 13 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Cristian has played an average of 20.3 games.

Gracheva is averaging 21.9 games per match through her 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.

In one match on grass in the past year, Gracheva has averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set, winning 29.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Cristian and Gracheva have played in the last five years.

