On Sunday, Evgeniya Rodina (No. 328 in the world) meets Katie Volynets (No. 121) in the Round of 32 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Volynets is getting -185 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Rodina (+140).

Katie Volynets vs. Evgeniya Rodina Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Katie Volynets vs. Evgeniya Rodina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Volynets has a 64.9% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Evgeniya Rodina -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Katie Volynets vs. Evgeniya Rodina Trends and Insights

Volynets is still in the tournament despite falling short 2-6, 6-0, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Kateryna Baindl.

In her last match on June 13, 2023, Rodina came up short 3-6, 4-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Volynets has played 22.5 games per match in her 28 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her two matches on grass over the past year, Volynets has played an average of 17.0 games.

Rodina has played 11 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 18.5 games per match and winning 45.8% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Rodina has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 36.8% of those games.

On January 16, 2023, Volynets and Rodina met in the Australian Open Round of 128. Volynets secured the win 6-3, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Volynets has taken two, while Rodina has claimed zero.

Volynets has the edge in 17 total games against Rodina, winning 12 of them.

Volynets and Rodina have matched up one time, averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

