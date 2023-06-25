On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.9 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (10th, 18.4) -- square off when the New York Liberty (8-3) host the Washington Mystics (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-7) 161.5 -325 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -325 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-7.5) 161.5 -330 +245 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Mystics have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Mystics games have hit the over just once this year.

