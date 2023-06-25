Liberty vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 25
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.9 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (10th, 18.4) -- square off when the New York Liberty (8-3) host the Washington Mystics (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.
Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-7)
|161.5
|-325
|+270
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-325
|+230
|Tipico
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-330
|+245
Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Mystics have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Mystics games have hit the over just once this year.
