No. 62-ranked Lucia Bronzetti will take on No. 55 Julia Grabher in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 64 on Sunday, June 25.

In this Round of 64 match against Grabher (+140), Bronzetti is the favorite with -185 odds.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Julia Grabher -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

Bronzetti last hit the court on May 30, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur .

In her last match on June 1, 2023, Grabher came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Cori Gauff in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bronzetti has played 22.5 games per match and won 46.4% of them.

On grass, Bronzetti has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 17.0 games per match while winning 29.4% of games.

In her 37 matches in the past year across all court types, Grabher is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 49.0% of those games.

On May 27, 2023, Bronzetti and Grabher met in the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem finals. Bronzetti took home the win 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

In three total sets against one another, Bronzetti has won two, while Grabher has secured one.

Bronzetti has bettered Grabher in 18 of 34 total games between them, good for a 52.9% winning percentage.

In one match between Bronzetti and Grabher, they have played 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

