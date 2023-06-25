In the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan meets No. 60 Alize Cornet.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Trevisan (+225), Cornet is favored with -300 odds.

Martina Trevisan vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Martina Trevisan vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 75.0% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Alize Cornet +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 33.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.2

Martina Trevisan vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

Trevisan is coming off a defeat to No. 192-ranked Elina Svitolina, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Cornet most recently played on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari.

Trevisan has played 19.2 games per match in her 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Trevisan has played one match on grass over the past year, and 14.0 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Cornet has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Cornet has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 54.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Trevisan and Cornet have not matched up on the court.

