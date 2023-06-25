In the Round of 32 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Sunday, Maryna Zanevska (ranked No. 92) faces Sara Errani (No. 82).

Compared to the underdog Errani (+135), Zanevska is favored (-175) to get to the Round of 16.

Maryna Zanevska vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Maryna Zanevska vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maryna Zanevska has a 63.6% chance to win.

Maryna Zanevska Sara Errani -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Maryna Zanevska vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

Zanevska is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 333-ranked Lena Papadakis in Saturday's qualifying round.

Errani last played on May 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open and was defeated 3-6, 0-6 by No. 27-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu.

Zanevska has played 20.2 games per match in her 31 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Zanevska has played one match over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 40.9% of games.

Errani is averaging 19.7 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.6% of those games.

Zanevska and Errani have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Rouen, France Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Zanevska claimed victory in that bout 7-5, 6-7, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Zanevska has taken two versus Errani (66.7%), while Errani has captured one.

Zanevska has the upper hand in 37 total games against Errani, claiming 20 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Zanevska and Errani are averaging 37 games and three sets per match.

