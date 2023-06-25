Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 10 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 56.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-13).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Boston has gone 16-10 (61.5%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 54.5% chance to win.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-34-2).

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 19-20 14-11 26-26 27-30 13-7

