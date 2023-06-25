Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 83 home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .427 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 393 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .333.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.0) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.292 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (2-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Yusei Kikuchi 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford -

