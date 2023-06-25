The Boston Red Sox (40-38) and the Chicago White Sox (33-45) will match up on Sunday, June 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Kutter Crawford starting for the Red Sox and Tanner Banks taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (2-3, 3.55 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 16-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 15, or 32.6%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 12-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

