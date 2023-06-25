Red Sox vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-38) and the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 25.
The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (2-3) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-2).
Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 16-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 393.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|L 6-0
|Justin Garza vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
|June 27
|Marlins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|James Paxton vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs TBA
