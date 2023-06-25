Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (40-38) and the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (2-3) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-2).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 17, or 56.7%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 16-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 393.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule