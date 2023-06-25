No. 308-ranked Sabine Lisicki will face No. 44 Anna Blinkova in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 32 on Sunday, June 25.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Lasicki (+145), Blinkova is favored to win with -190 odds.

Sabine Lisicki vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round: Round of 32

Date: Sunday, June 25

Venue: TC Bad Homburg

Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Sabine Lisicki vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sabine Lisicki Anna Blinkova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Sabine Lisicki vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Bett1open on June 19, 2023 (her most recent match), Lasicki lost to Caroline Garcia 6-7, 3-6.

Blinkova most recently played on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open and was taken down 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 81-ranked Elina Avanesyan.

Lasicki has played 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.8 games per match.

Lasicki has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.5 games per match.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Blinkova has averaged 29.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.7% of those games.

Lasicki and Blinkova have not matched up against each other since 2015.

