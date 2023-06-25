On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Connecticut Sun (11-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago Sky (5-8). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sun have covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky are 6-6-0 ATS this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

