On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Connecticut Sun (11-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chicago Sky (5-8). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky are 6-6-0 ATS this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

