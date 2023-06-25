No. 80-ranked Viktoriya Tomova will meet No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 64 on Sunday, June 25.

Compared to the underdog Tomova (+475), Samsonova is favored (-750) to get to the Round of 32.

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 88.2% chance to win.

Viktoriya Tomova Liudmila Samsonova +475 Odds to Win Match -750 17.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.2% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Viking Classic Birmingham, Tomova was eliminated by No. 122-ranked Tereza Martincova, 1-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Bett1open, Samsonova was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Tomova has played 21.5 games per match in her 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Tomova has played an average of 23.8 games.

Samsonova has played 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 56.4% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Samsonova has averaged 22.8 games per match and 13.0 games per set, winning 50.5% of those games.

In the one match between Tomova and Samsonova dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 1st Part Of Season 1st Leg, Tomova was victorious 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Tomova has taken two, while Samsonova has claimed one.

Tomova and Samsonova have matched up in 25 total games, with Tomova winning 15 and Samsonova capturing 10.

In one head-to-head match, Tomova and Samsonova have averaged 25 games and three sets per match.

