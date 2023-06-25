Yankees vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-29) and New York Yankees (42-35) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.
- This season New York has won 28 of its 47 games, or 59.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York ranks 18th in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Gerrit Cole vs George Kirby
|June 21
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Jhony Brito vs Luis Castillo
|June 22
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Domingo Germán vs Bryan Woo
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Adam Wainwright
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jack Flaherty
