Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-29) and New York Yankees (42-35) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Yankees Schedule