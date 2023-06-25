Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 69 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.323/.418 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .273/.354/.438 slash line so far this year.

Rizzo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 89 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.338/.450 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 75 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.333/.493 on the year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.