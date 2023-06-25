Two of the best hurlers in the league match up when Gerrit Cole (2.64 ERA) takes the hill for the hosting New York Yankees (42-35) against Nathan Eovaldi (2.80 ERA) and the Texas Rangers (47-29), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Cole (8-1) versus the Rangers and Eovaldi (9-3).

Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (8-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.081 in 16 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Cole has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank first in MLB with a .271 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.453) and 101 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 6-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.

Eovaldi enters the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will try to extend a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Yankees

He will take the mound against a Yankees offense that ranks 28th in the league with 577 total hits (on a .228 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .407 (14th in the league) with 112 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Eovaldi has a 0 ERA and a 0.333 WHIP against the Yankees this season in nine innings pitched, allowing a .107 batting average over one appearance.

