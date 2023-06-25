Yankees vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
Two of the best hurlers in the league match up when Gerrit Cole (2.64 ERA) takes the hill for the hosting New York Yankees (42-35) against Nathan Eovaldi (2.80 ERA) and the Texas Rangers (47-29), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
The Yankees will give the nod to Cole (8-1) versus the Rangers and Eovaldi (9-3).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- Cole (8-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.081 in 16 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Cole has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Gerrit Cole vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank first in MLB with a .271 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.453) and 101 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 6-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
- Eovaldi enters the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will try to extend a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- The 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Yankees
- He will take the mound against a Yankees offense that ranks 28th in the league with 577 total hits (on a .228 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .407 (14th in the league) with 112 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).
- Eovaldi has a 0 ERA and a 0.333 WHIP against the Yankees this season in nine innings pitched, allowing a .107 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.