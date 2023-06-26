Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
On Monday, Alex Michelsen (No. 246 in the world) takes on Christopher Eubanks (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.
Compared to the underdog Michelsen (+155), Eubanks is the favorite (-200) to get to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 26
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Alex Michelsen
|Christopher Eubanks
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|44.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights
- Michelsen is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 in the qualifying round versus Lloyd Harris.
- Eubanks is coming off a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 at the Terra Wortmann Open.
- Michelsen has played six matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Eubanks is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.
- Eubanks is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past year.
- Michelsen and Eubanks have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.