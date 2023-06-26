On Monday, Alex Michelsen (No. 246 in the world) takes on Christopher Eubanks (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships.

Compared to the underdog Michelsen (+155), Eubanks is the favorite (-200) to get to the Round of 16.

Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alex Michelsen Christopher Eubanks +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Alex Michelsen vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Michelsen is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 in the qualifying round versus Lloyd Harris.

Eubanks is coming off a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 32 at the Terra Wortmann Open.

Michelsen has played six matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

Eubanks is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

Eubanks is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past year.

Michelsen and Eubanks have not competed against each other since 2015.

