No. 50-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles will meet No. 291 Lloyd Harris in the Mallorca Championships Round of 32 on Monday, June 26.

Harris has -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Zapata Miralles (+170).

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 69.2% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Lloyd Harris +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

Zapata Miralles last hit the court on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships, and the match finished in a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 8-ranked Taylor Fritz .

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Harris clinched a victory against No. 246-ranked Alex Michelsen, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Zapata Miralles has played 22.6 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.4% of them.

Zapata Miralles has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 27.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Harris has averaged 27.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) through his nine matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 46.3% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Harris has played two matches and averaged 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Zapata Miralles and Harris have not competed against each other.

