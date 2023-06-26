No. 27-ranked Bernarda Pera will meet No. 7 Cori Gauff in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, June 26.

Gauff is the favorite (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Pera, who is +320.

Bernarda Pera vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Bernarda Pera vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 81.8% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Cori Gauff +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Bernarda Pera vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Pera was defeated 1-6, 6-7 versus Linda Fruhvirtova in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham (her last match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open, Gauff went down 4-6, 0-6 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Pera has played 21.2 games per match in her 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Pera has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 20.7 games per match.

In her 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Gauff is averaging 20.2 games per match while winning 55.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Gauff has played five matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

In the one match between Pera and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 32, Gauff won 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff and Pera have competed in two sets, and Gauff has had the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Gauff has defeated Pera in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

Gauff and Pera have played one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

