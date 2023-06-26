In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 42-ranked Maxime Cressy against No. 41 Botic Van de Zandschulp.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Van de Zandschulp is favored (-120) versus Cressy (-105) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 54.5% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Maxime Cressy -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships on June 20, 2023 (his most recent match), Van de Zandschulp was dropped by Frances Tiafoe 2-6, 4-6.

In his last match on June 20, 2023, Cressy was defeated 6-7, 6-7 versus Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

Van de Zandschulp has played 52 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Van de Zandschulp has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 30.2 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.3% of games.

Cressy has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.4 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Cressy has played nine matches and averaged 31.2 games per match (27.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Van de Zandschulp and Cressy have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64. Van de Zandschulp claimed victory in that bout 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

In three total sets against one another, Van de Zandschulp has clinched two, while Cressy has claimed one.

Van de Zandschulp has captured 16 games (57.1% win rate) versus Cressy, who has secured 12 games.

Cressy and Van de Zandschulp have squared off one time, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.