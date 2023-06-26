In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, No. 54-ranked Brandon Nakashima meets No. 92 Aleksandar Vukic.

Nakashima is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Vukic, who is +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Brandon Nakashima vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brandon Nakashima vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 73.3% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Aleksandar Vukic -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brandon Nakashima vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on June 21, 2023 (his last match), Nakashima was dropped by Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-7.

Vukic made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 287-ranked Skander Mansouri 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Nakashima has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 34.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches).

Vukic has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.

On grass courts, Vukic has played one match and averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

On June 22, 2021, Nakashima and Vukic matched up in the Wimbledon qualifying round. Nakashima secured the win 6-1, 6-1.

In two head-to-head sets between Nakashima and Vukic, Nakashima has yet to lose any of them.

Nakashima has won 12 games (85.7% win rate) against Vukic, who has secured two games.

In one head-to-head match, Nakashima and Vukic have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.