Camila Giorgi (No. 48 ranking) will take on Anastasia Potapova (No. 21) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Monday, June 26.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Potapova is the favorite (-150) versus Giorgi (+115) .

Camila Giorgi vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Camila Giorgi vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Anastasia Potapova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Camila Giorgi vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 19, 2023 (her most recent match), Giorgi lost to Venus Williams 6-7, 6-4, 6-7.

In her last match on June 24, 2023, Potapova lost 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

Giorgi has played 22.9 games per match in her 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Giorgi has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.5 games per match.

Potapova has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 53.8% of those games.

On January 16, 2022, Giorgi and Potapova met in the Australian Open Round of 128. Giorgi took home the win 6-4, 6-0.

In two sets between Giorgi and Potapova, Giorgi has yet to lose any of them.

Giorgi has the edge in 16 total games against Potapova, taking 12 of them.

In one match between Giorgi and Potapova, they have played 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

