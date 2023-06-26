In the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 97) faces Constant Lestienne (No. 71).

In this Round of 32 matchup against Lestienne (+190), Kubler is the favorite with -250 odds.

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jason Kubler has a 71.4% chance to win.

Constant Lestienne Jason Kubler +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights

Lestienne lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 versus Billy Harris in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships (his last match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open, Kubler lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Ugo Humbert.

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lestienne has played 22.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

In his one match on grass over the past year, Lestienne has played an average of 30.0 games (30.0 in best-of-three matches).

Kubler has averaged 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.4% of the games.

On grass courts, Kubler has played nine matches and averaged 26.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Lestienne and Kubler have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

