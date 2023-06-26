Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
In the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 97) faces Constant Lestienne (No. 71).
In this Round of 32 matchup against Lestienne (+190), Kubler is the favorite with -250 odds.
Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 26
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jason Kubler has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Constant Lestienne
|Jason Kubler
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|42.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.4
Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights
- Lestienne lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 versus Billy Harris in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships (his last match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open, Kubler lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Ugo Humbert.
- Through 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lestienne has played 22.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.
- In his one match on grass over the past year, Lestienne has played an average of 30.0 games (30.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Kubler has averaged 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.4% of the games.
- On grass courts, Kubler has played nine matches and averaged 26.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- This is the first time that Lestienne and Kubler have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
