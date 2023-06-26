In the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on Monday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 97) faces Constant Lestienne (No. 71).

In this Round of 32 matchup against Lestienne (+190), Kubler is the favorite with -250 odds.

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Match Information

  • Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 26
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jason Kubler has a 71.4% chance to win.

Constant Lestienne Jason Kubler
+190 Odds to Win Match -250
34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Constant Lestienne vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights

  • Lestienne lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 versus Billy Harris in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships (his last match).
  • In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open, Kubler lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Ugo Humbert.
  • Through 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lestienne has played 22.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.
  • In his one match on grass over the past year, Lestienne has played an average of 30.0 games (30.0 in best-of-three matches).
  • Kubler has averaged 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.4% of the games.
  • On grass courts, Kubler has played nine matches and averaged 26.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Lestienne and Kubler have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

