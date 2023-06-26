No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina will face No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina in the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Monday, June 26.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Kalinina (+145), Kasatkina is favored with -190 odds.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 65.5% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Anhelina Kalinina -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Daria Kasatkina vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is coming off a loss to No. 81-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Bett1open.

In the Viking Classic Birmingham (her previous tournament), Kalinina was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 134-ranked Harriet Dart, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Kasatkina has played 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

Kalinina is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.6% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Kalinina has played six matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Kasatkina and Kalinina each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 13, 2022, with Kasatkina finishing on top 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Kalinina and Kasatkina have matched up in five sets against on another, with Kalinina taking three of them.

Kalinina has won 23 games (51.1% win rate) against Kasatkina, who has secured 22 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Kasatkina and Kalinina have averaged 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

