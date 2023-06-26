In a match scheduled for Monday, Xiyu Wang (No. 73 in rankings) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Rybakina is favored (-650) in this match, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +425.

Elena Rybakina vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Elena Rybakina vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 86.7% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Xiyu Wang -650 Odds to Win Match +425 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 63.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.9

Elena Rybakina vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Rybakina most recently competed on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open, and the matchup ended in a 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic .

Wang will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Rybakina has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match.

In her nine matches on grass over the past year, Rybakina has played an average of 23.8 games.

In her 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.4 games per match while winning 49.4% of those games.

Wang is averaging 22.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past year.

Rybakina and Wang have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 32. Rybakina was victorious in that matchup 6-4, 6-4.

Rybakina and Wang have competed in two sets against on another, with Rybakina capturing two of them.

Rybakina has bettered Wang in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% winning percentage.

Rybakina and Wang have faced off one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

