Katerina Siniakova (No. 54) will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Monday, June 26.

Siniakova has -130 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 against Cocciaretto (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, June 26

Monday, June 26 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Katerina Siniakova +100 Odds to Win Match -130 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Cocciaretto was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Bernarda Pera in the Round of 32 of the French Open (her most recent match).

In the Bett1open (her previous tournament), Siniakova was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 4-6.

Cocciaretto has played 41 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.

On grass, Cocciaretto has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.0 games per match while winning 58.8% of games.

Siniakova has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Siniakova has played two matches and averaged 18.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Cocciaretto and Siniakova each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on February 24, 2023, with Siniakova claiming the victory 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.

Cocciaretto and Siniakova have matched up well, each winning three of six sets against the other.

Siniakova has taken 33 games (55.9% win rate) against Cocciaretto, who has claimed 26 games.

Siniakova and Cocciaretto have squared off two times, and they have averaged 29.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.