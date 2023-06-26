In the Round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Monday, Donna Vekic (ranked No. 23) faces Emma Navarro (No. 68).

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Navarro (+240), Vekic is favored with -350 odds.

Emma Navarro vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Emma Navarro vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 77.8% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Donna Vekic +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Emma Navarro vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Navarro is coming off a defeat to No. 42-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

On June 24, 2023, Vekic won her most recent match, 6-4, 7-6, over Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the Bett1open.

Navarro has played 21.2 games per match in her 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In the past 12 months, Vekic has competed in 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On grass courts, Vekic has played seven matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In the one match between Navarro and Vekic dating back to 2015, in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 16, Vekic was victorious 6-3, 6-2.

In two head-to-head sets between Vekic and Navarro, Vekic has yet to drop any of them.

Vekic has the upper hand in 17 total games versus Navarro, winning 12 of them.

In one match between Navarro and Vekic, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

